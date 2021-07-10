VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.64

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and traded as low as $64.11. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 76,445 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDC)

