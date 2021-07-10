Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.