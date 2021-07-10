The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.93 on Friday. The Toro has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

