Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
