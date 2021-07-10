Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

