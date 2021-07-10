Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $151.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.99 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nevro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.