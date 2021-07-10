LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Benchmark

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $209.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.63. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

