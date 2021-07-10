Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $524.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

