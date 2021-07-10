PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

