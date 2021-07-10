Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.09 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $953.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

