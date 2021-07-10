Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

IMNM opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. Immunome has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

