Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

