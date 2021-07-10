Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $259.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.48 and a 1-year high of $259.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

