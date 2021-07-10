Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $383.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

