Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,429 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $133.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.