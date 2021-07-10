Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $52.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

