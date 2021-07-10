Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,684 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $157,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 398,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after buying an additional 395,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.