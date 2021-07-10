Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

