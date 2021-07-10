Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $480.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

