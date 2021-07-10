CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

