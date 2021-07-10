CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 990 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The ODP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $47.43 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

