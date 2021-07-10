CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $266,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI opened at $106.74 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.