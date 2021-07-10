CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after purchasing an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

