Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

22.3% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.87 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.70 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 17.65 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -37.86% -22.30% -8.05% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Pyxis Tankers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of April 12, 2021, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.