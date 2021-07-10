Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.29 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

