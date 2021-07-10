Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

