Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gentherm worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Gentherm stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

