JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $366,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,419,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

