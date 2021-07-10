MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

