MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $440.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.06. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

