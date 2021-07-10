Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

SWIM opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

