reflect.finance (RFI) One Day Volume Tops $9,795.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $9,795.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00879251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005203 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,450,605 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.