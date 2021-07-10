ClinTex CTi Market Cap Tops $10.87 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $554,681.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

