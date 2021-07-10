TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

