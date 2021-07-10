TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 27.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

