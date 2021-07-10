TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Monro worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.