UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

