The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,266.80.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $973.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,044.89. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $583.97 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

