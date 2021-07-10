UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $10.75 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $15,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $4,752,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $19,239,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.