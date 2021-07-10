McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

