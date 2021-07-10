The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

