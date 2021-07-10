Hancock Whitney Corp Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after acquiring an additional 301,854 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

