Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,937 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

