Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

