Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 185 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

