Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,467 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of RY opened at $101.45 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

