Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

