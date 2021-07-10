Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 299 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

