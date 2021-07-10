Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

