ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

