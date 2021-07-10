Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Craig Hallum

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $32.40 on Friday. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 874,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,492,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

